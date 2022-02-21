It was a nail-biter between two wrestlers who have split four matches this year.
In the Class 4A East Regional at Cushing, Wagoner’s Logan Sterling used a reversal with 21 seconds remaining in the match to edge Fort Gibson’s Grant Edwards on points, 6-5, in the finals at 152 pounds.
Sterling, a senior, had lost two of the previous three matches to Edwards, a junior, but has now won two by one point.
“It’s been one of those battles you never know the outcome,” said Wagoner coach Brian Edwards. “He’d done a good job on riding us and we come out and start to hit a switch and they come up to their feet and we get a reversal.”
But, Grant Edwards did fight back, using a penalty point late in the first and a reversal to start the second to lead 3-2. Two escapes regained the lead for Sterling, one in the third when he chose to fight from the bottom, before Edwards scored a takedown with 1:34 left in the third for the lead again.
“We chose to hold (Sterling) down and looking at it now, maybe the better deal would have been to cut him again for a takedown like the one we got to take the lead,” Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson said.
The win sends Sterling (32-7) to state as the top seed on one side of the bracket and puts Edwards (40-5) on the same side as K.J. Evans from Heritage Hall, who beat Wagoner’s Braden Drake for the 152 title last year.
Sterling was one of four champions for Wagoner, who won the team title. Freshman Kale Charboneau won on a technical fall at 160 against Caleb Spencer of Catoosa. Witt Edwards. a sophomore, took a 10-5 decision against Nikosi Logan of McLain at 170, and junior Roman Garcia got a pin in 1:14 against Sallisaw’s Trey Hudgens at 195.
“Kale’s not going to do a lot of flashy stuff. He’ll try to get that single leg early and he’s tough when he’s on top,” said the Wagoner coach. “Witt wrestled a really smart match. (Logan) is a strong, tough kid and tried to throw us a couple of times and we got that length on him and blocked the throw. Roman is aggressive and goes at you and is physical in so physical in his matches. He puts a lot of pressure on kids.”
Charboneau (34-5) will try to follow his brother Kaden’s title last year as a senior at 182. E.J. Beloncik of Heritage Hall is on the opposite side of the bracket as the West champ. Edwards (24-1) is on a course to meet Tucker Waltman of Tuttle, the West champ, in a finals rematch of a dual state finals matchup Waltman won. Garcia is 35-3, West champ Drew Powell of Bridge Creek is 39-2.
The Bulldogs came close on two more. Cory Brown lost at 106 in a 1-0 decision against Johnny Leverich of Cushing. Jamal Riggs was pinned in 5:49 by Gunner Wilson of Bristow at 220.
Bryce Steele of Wagoner won 4-2 against Aiden Ruiz of Sallisaw to claim third place at 138.
Fort Gibson didn’t come away empty of gold.
Blade Walden won the title at 113 with a major decision, 14-5 over Guy Clevenger of Catoosa. Walden had wrestled most of the year at 120, but switched with Mario Briley at regionals.
“We went down at 113 to wrestle that kid at Cushing. He was hurt and didn’t wrestle there and we wrestled the state champ from last year at 106 from Blanchard and won 9-1,” Johnson said of Walden, whose only loss in 44 matches was Gage Walker of Jay back in November at the Broken Arrow Open. Walker won the 3A regional title at that weight.
Finally meeting on Saturday, Walden dominated Clevenger, who won state at 106 in 2020 and was runner-up at 113 last year.
“He’s pretty accomplished so it was surprising that Blade dominated like he did, but he knows what he’s doing,” Johnson said.
Walden (43-1) can be the first freshman state champ at Fort Gibson — on the boys side. More on that later.
In addition to Grant Edwards, the Tigers had two other runner-up finishes. Jaiden Johnson was pinned at 3:10 by Josey Jerengan of Skiatook at 132 and Toby West lost his final for Fort Gibson at 138, pinned in 2:48 by Kaiser Simpson of Cushing. Cole Mahaney won his third-place match at 145, beating Max Rinehart of Newcastle 8-2.
Wagoner’s Kai Lamho settled for fourth at 113. Qualifying for state and facing wrestle-in matches this week were fifth-place finishers Adam Luna of Wagoner at 120, Gabe Rodriguez of Wagoner at 145, and Kyle Rye of Fort Gibson at 220.
Just missing was Hunter Smith of Wagoner, sixth at 182, Hudson Neafus of Fort Gibson, sixth at 126, Dakota O’Dell of Fort Gibson, sixth at 160, and Hilldale’s Colby Garrett, sixth at 152. They’re all alternates at this point.
The freshman champion with a chance to be Fort Gibson’s first repeat champion is Peighton Mullins on the girls side. Mullins (15-0) won girls regionals earlier last week at 152.
“She’s got a girl who wrestled at 185 (Izzy Pack of Lexington) last year dropping down and could see her in the finals,” Johnson said. “That will be a really good one.”
Park was 0-2 at 185.
In Class 6A at Stillwater, Jacob Wolf took sixth for Muskogee at 120. He was the highest-placed Rougher and has alternate status for next week.
The area saw two win 3A championships at Jay, both from Checotah.
Colt Collett won in 3:47 against Gaige Stock of Salina at 113 and teammate Kyler Pouncil won over Brayden Phillips of Mannford at 220 in a 2-1 decision.
Collett, who has won three junior high titles and competes nationally, went in as a three seed due to a quick-pin at district duals.
“He pinned every kid no later than the second period and went against some kids who could go,” said Checotah coach Brett Oleson. “We need a little work off bottom but he wrestled almost perfectly.”
On the other side of the bracket, Brantz Bateman of Marlow is the top west seed. Collett has split with him this season.
Pouncil (27-4) has battled through injuries that have slowed him three seasons. Healthy all year, he heads to his first state tournament.
“It’s a scary thing when your’e in a mindset where you expect to win every time. He trusts himself and he trusts his coaches,” Oleson said.
Kyle Wilson from Marlow is top west seed.
Jonah Marshall won his third-place match at 285 for Checotah in a 4-2 decision over Carson Dildine of Barnsdall. Tanner Jones was fifth at 145. Jaydon Casey was fifth at 152.
Warner didn’t win any gold, but the Eagles set a school record with four state quafliers, three on the boys side.
Warner’s Xander Torix lost to Sperry’s Brady Benham in the 138 finals on a pin at 2:52. Cole Mayfield took third at 145 on a pin in 1:31 against Tyler Lake of Vinita. Lubbock Drake was fifth at 160 and Hazen Lester sixth at 106, making him an alternate for state. Tori French, fifth for Warner in the girls 235 division, is also going.
Wagoner had the other girls qualifiers from the area, Serenity Eaton, third at 126 and Brynlee Goodvoice, third at 185.
State is Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.
