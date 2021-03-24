Wagoner senior Kaden Charboneau went out about as perfect as one can in prep wrestling.
Charboneau won a state championship on his dad’s final day as a wrestling coach — his wrestling coach.
“It was definitely special to do it for him,” he said. “It was the last chance for both of us.”
Down 1-0 after an escape in the second period, Charboneau, selected as the Phoenix’s Male Wrestler of the Year, tied it on an escape before his takedown with 1 minute, 27 seconds to go made the difference in defeating Tuttle’s Sam Schmidt 3-2 at 182 pounds. Schmidt made it closer with an escape in the final minute.
Charboneau was third last year.
“I ran more, I worked more, I did not want that feeling again,” he said.
Charboneau finished his senior season at 27-1 with three decisions, including 8-1 over Adam Brown of Stilwell and Alex Johnson of Skiatook, 3-2 in the semifinals. In that match, it was a first-period takedown that made the difference.
“He always has had a good work ethic,” said his father, Micco Charboneau, who leaves the post after 16 seasons in the program, 14 as head coach. “We thought he’d be state champ last year. He got up there and got a little shellshocked in the semifinal. He tried to wrestle him from behind and just didn’t get it done.
“But he’s had a great career. What can you say — a ring in football and wrestling too. That group of kids have had success in everything since they were little and most of them did both sports. I think it helped in their confidence and mentality.”
Kaden Charboneau’s college options include Lindenwood, St. Mary’s, and Northeastern A&M at this point and possibly Central Oklahoma.
Female Wrestler of Year
Wagoner senior Lexi Miller repeated as champ to cap her high school career.
Getting a two-point takedown then a near fall for a 5-0 first-period lead, the senior Miller cruised to a 13-2 win over Jordan Blair of Bethel at 107 pounds.
Miller finished her season at 20-6. The loss was Blair’s first in six matches and was a similar outcome to the 17-7 win over Blair at this weight a year ago. Miller opened the day by pinning Tell Taylor of Hinton in 1:43 and then Carime Johnson of Jay in 35 seconds. Blair also had two wins by pinfall.
The second title being the first sanctioned state title by the OSSAA didn’t make it any more meaningful, Miller said.
“I worked to have a sanctioned state championship and I won’t take anything away from anyone who won it last year,” she said. “Whether it was a sanctioned tournament or not it’s still a state championship.”
She heads to Central Methodist, which she signed with on Tuesday.
“Her limit is up to her,” said Micco Charboneau. “She lives wrestling. She’s been a pioneer of the sport of girls wrestling here at Wagoner and I can see her coming back here to coach some day.”
Newcomer of Year
Peighton Mullins got something started this year that may last a while.
The Fort Gibson freshman won a rematch of her regional title match, 10-4 over Bixby’s Emma Thompson, to win state in her first shot.
The first couple moves gave her control of the match.
She got a takedown to start the match — something Thompson got first against her at regionals — then, with the taller Thompson choosing to go to the mat, Mullins capitalized off a couple takedowns with reversals, one in the second and third periods, and maintained her advantage to the end.
“She’s much taller than us. If I were her i would have cut us and let us go and got back on her feet, but she tried to wrestle with us on the mat and we’re better there,” said Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson.
Mullins, who finishes 25-2, opened with a pin of Ciara Franco-Shrum of Jay in 1:16, and pinned Madison Byroads of Henryetta in 3:45 to make the finals, which should be the start of a trend for the soft-spoken 14-year-old.
“I might have some more pressure in the next three years,” the quiet, reserved Mullins said.
“I told her, she’s going to have a lot of interviews over the next several years,” Johnson said. “Her mat skills are there, and she’ll get accustomed to talking about those skills too.”
