Nick Yarbrough’s presence at Eufaula High School has without a doubt made Jeff Oliver’s summer a lot easier.
It’s one thing to have your girls area championship celebration cut short because your boys were taking the court for their area championship, as was the case two years ago. Try managing summer off-season programs simultaneously.
No more.
Yarbrough has taken the girls job off Oliver’s shoulders.
Entering his ninth year of coaching, Yarbrough is head coach for the first time in his career at the varsity level. He began his career at Holdenville as an assistant on the girls side and was head ninth grade coach. He then spent three seasons at Trinity Junior High in Fort Smith, Ark., then the last four as a boys assistant at Fort Smith Northside, helping win a state championship in 2019.
He graduated from Fort Smith Southside in 2008.
“Coming from Northside where it’s a two-school town to a one-school town where they pack it in in terms of support is something I’m really looking forward to,” Yarbrough said.
That’s not the limit, though.
“When I got to looking into the job, some coaching friends of mine talked about being familiar with the rich sports history and tradition here and I was interested in that,” he said. “Also I had coached girls before and in the back of my mind, I really wanted to go back that way because even though I was comfortable coaching both boys and girls, I felt like the relationship-building and connection with the girls came easier for me.”
Another thing is the chance to grow some program longevity, something the boys have had over time more than the girls.
“They’ve had like five boys coaches in the last 60-something years from what I’ve come to know, whereas on the girls side they’ve had more come in and come out,” he said. “I’ve got a 2-year-old and a 7-month-old. I want a place I can call home and be there for a while.”
And, on the lake at that. He’s moving to a house near Canadian and Arrowhead State Park, just off Lake Eufaula.
Yarbrough also will have all eight of Oliver’s players who played significant minutes in 2020-21. That’s a result of graduation wiping out the 2019-20 team that took Oliver literally to the doorstep of his first state tournament before the OSSAA halted, and eventually canceled, the state tournament for classes 2A-6A.
