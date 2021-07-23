WHAT YOU’RE SAYING
David Restine
I will not cheer for the SEC, if Oklahoma leaves I will be an Oklahoma State fan.
Gary Cookson
Cowboys to Pac 12. Having USC and UCLA coming into Stillwater, not bad at all. And renewing an old rivalry with Colorado.
Jackie Cook Tyler
I’ve been reading stuff on Twitter about this. Not happy. I think the Big 12 doesn’t offer OU a realistic path to winning a National Championship. But playing the teams who’s going to be in the playoffs doesn’t help that path either. It just adds another hurdle. Be competitive by going to a different league but let’s not make the SEC bigger and stronger.
David Shepard
SEC will make all the rules for college football.
Jason Jones
I think it’ll be a good move. Not just because of money and tv deals, but I think it’ll open up a new pipeline for recruiting for all sports, not just football. Ok. St could possibly be moving to the PAC. Might be the death of Bedlam though.
Mike Keane
Okie State might have a shot at playing in the Big XII championship of Texas and Oklahoma leave.
Joseph Two Shields
(For OU), good move for recruiting. And we can finally settle the argument of Big 12 offense vs. SEC defense.
Jennifer Pennington Kilgore
Bring back the Big 8!
Not potential anymore, done deal!! Good for OU and Texas bad for rest of conference financially speaking, but that’s all that matters right?!
Sue Campbell
It will make me very sad.
Paul Tackett
Not happening every year the same thing lol
Mike Jacobs
More revenue, that will be needed now that college football players will be getting a stipend. Also with the new 12-team playoffs coming up. Big 12 was going nowhere. Not even a mention of expansion. Just a good fit for both teams.
From Muskogee Phoenix Sports on Facebook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.