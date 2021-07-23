Take it to the Cup is a youth basketball tournament featuring teams in multiple age groups from the Muskogee area, Oklahoma at large and several adjoining states.
It's at the Muskogee Civic Center and First United Methodist Church gym, and play is on Saturday and Sunday.
Seeding games for Saturday follow. Sunday's bracket and championship play will be based off these results.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children 10-under.
At Muskogee Civic Center:
8th Girls
9:30 a.m.: Lady Rattlers (Muskogee/Wagoner) vs. FTA (Oklahoma City)
10:15 a.m.: OK Tribe (Tahlequah) vs. FTA (Oklahoma City)
11 a.m.: Lady Rattlers (Muskogee/Wagoner) vs. OK Tribe (Tahlequah)
3rd & 4th Boys
11:45 a.m.: Rough Stars (Muskogee) vs. We R One (Tulsa)
12:30 p.m.: Show Time (Muskogee) vs. Rough Stars (Muskogee)
1:15 p.m.: Show Time (Muskogee) vs. We R One (Tulsa)
5th Girls
2 p.m.: Warhoops (Western Oklahoma) vs. NBN (Checotah)
2:45 p.m. Oklahoma Twisters (Muskogee) vs. Lady Beast Mode (Oklahoma City)
3:30 p.m. NBN (Checotah) vs. Lady Beast Mode (Oklahoma City)
4:15 p.m. Oklahoma Twisters (Muskogee) vs. Warhoops (Western Oklahoma)
9th Boys
5:45 p.m. Hinson Elite (Muskogee/Wagoner) vs. TPT (Oklahoma City)
6:30 p.m.: Mustangs (Okay) vs. D-Town Mavs (Dallas)
7:15 p.m.: Hinson Elite (Muskogee/Wagoner) vs. Mustangs (Okay)
8 p.m.: TPT (Oklahoma City) vs. D-Town Mavs (Dallas)
At First United Methodist Church:
7th Girls
11:45 a.m.: Ace (Dallas) vs. Storm (Eufaula)
12:30 p.m.: Ace (Dallas) vs. NBN (Checotah)
1:15 p.m.: Storm (Eufaula) vs. NBN (Checotah)
8TH Boys
2 p.m.: Mug Town Elite (Missouri) vs. Challengers Select (Muskogee/Tulsa)
2:45 p.m.: Mug Town Elite (Missouri) vs. CC Titans (Okmulgee)
3:30 p.m.: Challengers Select (Muskogee/Tulsa) vs. CC Titans (Okmulgee)
Sunday
At Muskogee Civic Center
Games TBD, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
