No Speed Limit track club took part in the USATF Oklahoma Association state meet in Cherokee on Saturday.
In ages 17-18, Deriayah Lee was second in the girls 400-meter hurdles (1 minute,12.68 seconds). Among boys, Ty Bliss won the 3,000 (9:46.90) and was second in the 1,500 (9:46.40) and Gaige Maher won the javelin (34.51 meters) and was second in the 3,000 (10:10) and fifth in the 1,500.
In 15-16, Zhyan Mayes was first in the javelin (mark not received) and sixth in the long jump. Makynzi Spencer-Friday was third in the long jump and seventh in the 100. Koulter Drake won the 3,000 (10:51.03) and was second in the 1,500 (4:54). Andrew Fuerstenberg was second in the 3,000 (12:52.04) and fifth in the 1,500.
In 13-14 girls, Melanie Kent got second in the 100 hurdles (20.29), fourth in the 200 hurdles, second in the high jump (1.23) and fifth in the long jump. Shamiah Wartson was third in the long jump and the 100 and fifth in the 200. On the boys side, Aurieon Kanedy was eighth in the long jump. Jakobi McGee was seventh in the long jump and Chris Pace third in the 100. Kanedy, McGee, Pace and CiAuntre Pouncil won the 400 relay (55.39). Giovanni Starkey third in the shot put (6.81).
In ages 11-12, McKaylan Corbin was third in the long jump, fifth in the 100 and sixth in the javelin. Ayrieess Jordan third in the javelin, fourth in the 100 and seventh in the long jump. Zharya Mayes was fifth in the javelin and sixth in the long jump. On the boys side, Sebastian Sanchez was fourth in the javelin, Victor Sanchez fourth in the discus, fourth in the shot put (3.52) and sixth in the javelin
In ages 9-10 boys,, Baxter Davis was first in the 800 (2:52.80), second in the 400 (1:17.30) and third in the long jump (3.48). With the girls, Reaquel Hopkins was fifth in the long jump and seventh in the 100, Zoe Walker was first in the 200 (31.75), second in the long jump (3.44) and third in the 400.
In 8-under, Emmariee Taylor won the 100 (17.40) and got third in both the 200 and long jump. Adria Virgin was sixth in the javelin. On the boys side, Tracy Guess won the 100 (14.94) and 200 (32.30).
The club will compete in one more event in Moore July 10 for national qualifying. The top 80 in each event nationally will qualify. There is no regional tournament this year.
