Jacob Gwin of Fort Gibson, wrestling for the Coweta Youth Wrestling Club, won his division at the OKUSA Youth Wrestling League State Championships held at Jim Norick Arena on the State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City this weekend.
Gwin, a second-grader at Fort Gibson Early Learning Center who won a U.S. Junior Open Championship in January as well, took this title in four matches, winning three by pinfall, two in less than a minute, then a 4-1 decision in the finals in the Open II 55-pound division.
Among other area wrestlers, Jesse Bell of Warner Eagles Youth Wrestling was fifth, winning the consolation championship in Beginner 1, 52 pounds.
