Ready or not, football season — the real games — are upon us.
For some, anyway.
It’s Week Zero.
Muskogee fans will have to wait a week for the new home opener against Putnam City and to see the Roughers this week, they’ll have to fill the tank up.
Muskogee is at Enid. It will be the first meeting of the two squads since 1991 — a 35-6 Muskogee in in a season in which they went 9-3 and two rounds deep into the Class 6A playoffs. The last trip to Enid was the year before. MHS lost 24-17 and finished 5-6.
This time around, Enid and Muskogee are divided within 6A — the Plainsmen are in 6AI and the Roughers in 6AII.
Enid is coming off a 3-7 record under Rashaun Woods, who was in the running for the Muskogee job given to second-year head coach Travis Hill.
Fort Gibson will also open at home against Oologah. The two programs have frequently scrimmaged to get ready for the season. This time, they’ll go for real for the first time since 2017 and a 20-3 FGHS loss in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Checotah will play at East Central. The Wildcats’ new artificial playing surface is not ready yet and won’t be for the originally scheduled home game next week against Claremore Sequoyah.
Gore opens at Wilburton, Midway hosts Cave Springs and Webbers Falls plays at Regent Prep.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
The rest of the area won’t open until next week and will scrimmage on Thursday. Among those, Hilldale hosts Tahlequah, Grove and Collinsville on Thursday. Wagoner is at Claremore, Warner, Haskell and Eufaula have a three-way at Warner, Porter hosts Colcord and Porum will scrimmage Friday at Quinton.
