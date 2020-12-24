MVP
Braden Drake, Wagoner, 5-8, 165, Sr. RB/SS
Rushed for 2,010 yards on 221 carries and 34 touchdowns; 8 receptions for 147 yards and a TD; Also had 12 pass defended, 7 pass breakups and 4 interceptions on defense.
COACH
Dale Condict, Wagoner
14-0 season and his fifth state championship at the school.
Large School (3A-6A) SPECIAL HONORS
Offensive Player of Year: Dontierre Fisher, Checotah, 5-10, 185, Jr.
1,684 yards on 166 carries and 19 touchdowns in 10 games.
Defensive Player of Year: Isaac Smith, Wagoner, 6-6, 235, Sr. **
97 tackles, 28 solo, 17 for lost yardage, 13 sacks and 38 pressures. Texas Tech signee.
SMALL SCHOOL (2A-C) SPECIAL HONORS
Offensive Player of Year: Geral Washington, Midway, 5-0, 175, Jr.
Threw for 1,638 yards and 29 touchdowns with two interceptions and a 146.16 QB rating.
Defensive Player of Year: Tye Pippenger, Eufaula, 6-0, 215, Sr.**
Middle linebacker had team-leading 211 tackles.
NEWCOMER OF YEAR:
Noah Cooper, OL./DL, Fr., Gore, 5-11, 180, Fr.
Started on both sides, in a rotation at tight end and full-time at defensive end where he had 61 tackles, 10 for lost yardage.
POSITION HONORS
Offense
QB: Johnnie Durossette Hilldale, 6-0, 210, Sr.
118 of 187 passing for 2,041 yards, 20 TDs and 6 interceptions, rushed for 426 yards and 13 touchdowns, all in 13 games. QB rating of 122.4.
RB: Noah Alexander, Eufaula, 5-9, 176, Sr.**
214 attempts, 1,350 yards and 18 TDs rushing. Signed with Army.
RB: Gunner Dozier, Gore, 6-1, 185, So.
1,216 yards on 180 carries, 18 TDs in 9 games.
RB: Eric Virgil, Hilldale, 5-9, 165, So.
Had 1,402 yards and 16 touchdowns on 179 carries in 11 games.
WR: Khelil Deere, Eufaula, 5-10, 170, Jr.**
53 receptions, 1,110 yards, 14 TDs.
WR: Dylan Walker, Hilldale, 5-9, 160, Sr.**
37 catches for 785 yards and 8 touchdowns in 13 games.
WR: Antonio Zapata, Muskogee, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Had 21 receptions for 484 yards, but all of that in 7 games.
WR: Nick Jones, Eufaula, 6-0, 173, Sr.
44 receptions, 720, 6 TDs.
OL: Omarion Warrior, Checotah. 6-4, 290, Jr.
Tackle graded 87 percent with 5 pancakes.
OL: Jay Stroble, Hilldale, 6-3, 280, Sr.
87 pancake blocks to lead team.
OL: Ty Dodd, Eufaula, 6-5, 300, Jr.**
Center graded out 92 percent with 26 pancakes.
OL: Logan Cole, Wagoner, 6-1, 245, Sr.**
88.3 grade average, 3.3 pancake average.
OL: Brody Rainbolt, Fort Gibson, 6-4, 240, Jr.
Tackle graded B plus, tops among team.
OL: Brody Cannon, Warner, 5-9, 240, Sr.
Graded 88 percent.
QB: Luke Adcock, Eufaula, 6-3, 205, So.
123 of 192 passing for 2,168 yards and 22 TDs, 9 interceptions, 120.60 rating.
Defense
DL: Cason Albin, Hilldale, 6-1, 195, Jr.
End had 86 tackles, 62 solo and 31 for losses, with 6 sacks and 17 hurries while causing 4 fumbles.
DL: Leslie Howard, Midway, 5-10, 240, Sr.***
End led team in tackles with 134 and 21 sacks.
DL: Fred Watson, Wagoner, 6-0, 210, Jr.
End had 85 tackles, 29 solo, 14 for losses and 4 sacks, 19 pressures.
DL: Kaleel Shumate, Midway, 5-10, 200, Sr.
End had 108 tackles and 15 sacks.
LB: Jaden McWilliams, Hilldale, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Team-leading 122 tackles, 82 solo, 24 for lost with 10 hurries.
LB: Trey Gause, Wagoner, 5-9, 215, Sr. **
Team-high 141 tackles, 59 solo, 23 for lost yardage, 4 sacks and 15 pressures. Also 4 pass breakups and 1 interception.
LB: Deven Woodworth, Fort Gibson, 5-11, 180, Sr.
74 tackles, 36 solo, 7 for loss, 8 sacks, 9 hurries.
LB: Kaden Charboneau, Wagoner, 5-11, 175, Sr.
117 tackles, 40 solo, 23 for lost yardage, 17 pressures, 2 interceptions.
LB: Josh Mason, Webbers Falls, 5-10, 185, Sr.
65 tackles, 35 solo with 16 for lost yardage and 5 sacks.
DB: Callen Park, Warner, 6-1, 180, Jr.
Free safety had 8 interceptions, 43 tackles and 8 pass defended.
DB: Jackson Duke, Gore, 5-11, 170, So.
Seven interceptions, 51 tackles, 8 for lost yardage.
DB: Chase Nanni, Wagoner, 6-3, 205, Sr.
Free safety had 59 tackles, 40 solo, 12 pass defended, 11 breakups and 6 interceptions.
DB: Kayson Flud, Checotah, 5-8, 130, Jr.
6 interceptions with 7 pass breakups and 31 tackles.
DB: Caden Miller, Midway, 5-7, 145, Sr.
7 interceptions, 2 returned for TDs.
Special teams
Return: Malachi Harris, Checotah, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Averaged 40 yards per return when kicked to on punts, 28.5 return per kickoff.
K: Ethan Muehlenweg, Wagoner, 5-10, 160, So.
78 of 80 on PATs, 3 of 7 on field goals, longest of 37 yards. 87 points.
P: Cole Mahaney, Fort Gibson, 5-9, Jr.
42.6 average on 23 punts.
** repeat selection
***three-time selection
