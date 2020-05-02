A record breaking crowd was out Wednesday afternoon to see the Yanks and Dodgers perform.
Long before the players made their appearance at the park, a long line of anxious fans were waiting to buy tickets.
At 1 o'clock, two hours before the game started, the grandstand was half full with a large crowd outside waiting to get in. The bleachers filled early.
Business practically came to a standstill throughout the city during the afternoon. Offices at the courthouse and federal building were deserted. More absentees were reported in the public schools Tuesday afternoon than in a long time. In the out-of-town crowd were persons who travelled in many instances fifty miles to see the Mighty Babe Ruth.
Highly-organized baseball in three special cars, with a horde of secretaries and business managers, tons of hats and spangles, a setter pup, twelve dollar-a-word newspaper writers, twenty-three sets of golf clubs, sixth ball players and Babe Ruth, barnstormed into Muskogee Wednesday morning.
It isn't in disparagement of Ruth's ability as a pastimer that he isn't included in the designation above of "ball players." It's because he has the hardest job in the world, and that job is re-creating himself in to a human being. For years an idol of a fickle public then the pendulum swing back the other way. Now Ruth is less concerned with playing ball than he is with his own personal problem
But anyhow, Babe and the rest of them arrived and Muskogee fandom, in all its varying degrees, was there to greet to junketing New York Yankees and Brooklyn Robins when they unboarded from their cars to keep an engagement Wednesday afternoon at Muskogee's municipal baseball yard.
Licking its chops to the ecstasy of hero worship, Muskogee fandom poured out its adulation in admiring glance and muttered ejaculation. (FOOTNOTE: A look at the Oxford dictionary indicates a “dated” definition of that last word as “something said quickly and suddenly.”) Beneath divulges of huge caps and fuzzy polo coats, it recognized such personages as the Chief of Swat, "Uncle Wilburt" (it was Uncle Robbie) Robinson, Miller Huggins, Bob Muesel, and all the rest.
It oohed and ahed as the foremost celebrities of America's second-largest amusement enterprise chucked their grips onto a baggage truck at the Katy Station and departed for an hour’s tour of Muskogee's drives and boulevards. And it had time, as an afterthought, to watch the neatness and dispatch with which the club executives directed the depositing of a uniform-roll here a bat-bag there, and miscellaneous paraphernalia here and there.
It was Muskogee's' first experience with highly organized baseball, unless you care to note as an exception the visit of two world touring aggregations ten years or so ago. But the exception may be overruled, because in those palmy days it was merely "organized" baseball, not "highly-organized" baseball.
Time was when the touring of major league teams for a series of games was restricted to post-season activities. It's all different now. If the Yankees and Robins can take their squads to the sunny Southland, and then barnstorm their way back with the fans of Hickville and Tulsa and Muskogee paying the bills, it's a condition that brings smiles to the round faces of such gentleman as Mark Roth, secretary of the Yankees.
It may be that the crowd at the Katy station didn't realize how Muskogee was honored by inclusion in the Yankee-Robin itinerary.
