TTCU has surpassed the $2 million mark in total School Pride donations. This August, TTCU donated $160,250 to Oklahoma schools through the program, with $2,500 going to Muskogee Public Schools.
“TTCU was founded on a need to serve Oklahoma teachers,” TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “We are always pursuing ways to honor the principle that this financial institution was built upon.”
Muskogee Public Schools isn’t the only one benefiting from School Pride donations. Beggs Public Schools received $750, Fort Gibson Public Schools received $1,000, while Hilldale Public Schools received $1,250 and Coweta Public Schools received $3,000.
In 2007, TTCU created the School Pride Program to give back to local schools. TTCU members select from among over 60 designs honoring area schools, and every time they use their debit card, TTCU makes a financial donation to the school.
A TTCU checking account with a School Pride debit card can be opened online or at any branch. Visit ttcu.com for more information.
TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with twenty-one branches; six in Tulsa, three in Oklahoma City, two in Broken Arrow, one in Bixby, Claremore, Jenks, Miami, Muskogee, Owasso, Pryor, Sapulpa, Sand Springs and Tahlequah. Established in 1934, TTCU Federal Credit Union is a $2.6 billion credit union serving more than 145,000 members who are educationally affiliated, including students and their families as well as hundreds of Select Employee Groups in NE Oklahoma with a full complement of depository, lending and financial advisory services. TTCU is federally insured by the NCUA.
