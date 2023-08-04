TTCU Cares Foundation announced today that it is seeking teachers for its Classroom Hero grants. These grants of up to $5,000 will help teachers experiencing extreme financial hardship be able to afford to stay in the classroom. Over $33,000 has already been given to 10 teachers, and the Foundation is seeking applicants for additional grants.
“As a credit union originally founded to help teachers through the financial hardship of the Great Depression, helping teachers be financially successful has always been a priority for us,” TTCU Federal Credit Union President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “When we launched the TTCU Cares Foundation, the vision was to provide financial assistance to our top-performing teachers experiencing extreme financial hardship to allow them to stay in the classroom. The introduction of these grants is the culmination of a years-long dream.”
To be eligible for the grant, the recipient must have been employed as a classroom educator for the past two years. They need to be employed by one of TTCU’s 60 School Pride® schools or teach at Deer Creek or Edmond Public School District. They must have been a member of TTCU Federal Credit Union for at least one year and are currently experiencing a serious financial hardship.
Applications will be accepted throughout the year. However, grant decisions will be made bimonthly and subject to available funds.
“These grants are a community effort,” TTCU Cares Foundation Director Steffanie Bonner said. “They are funded by donations from TTCU members and others who are passionate about supporting Oklahoma’s educators. I invite anyone to contribute to help us support more teachers.”
If you are interested in supporting the Classroom Hero grants, please visit ttcucares.com or your nearest TTCU Federal Credit Union branch. To find out more about the grants or to apply, visit ttcucares.com. A full list of School Pride schools can be found at ttcu.com/schoolpride.
TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with twenty-one branches; six in Tulsa, three in Oklahoma City, two in Broken Arrow, one in Bixby, Claremore, Jenks, Miami, Muskogee, Owasso, Pryor, Sapulpa, Sand Springs and Tahlequah. Established in 1934, TTCU Federal Credit Union is a $2.6 billion credit union serving more than 145,000 members who are educationally affiliated, including students and their families as well as hundreds of Select Employee Groups in NE Oklahoma with a full complement of depository, lending and financial advisory services. TTCU is federally insured by the NCUA.
