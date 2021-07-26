Wagoner County sheriff's deputies are looking for a woman suspected of killing a man at Rocky Point and have issued an Amber Alert for two children who may be with the suspect, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.
Sabrina L. Spurlock, 29, of Wagoner has been identified as the suspect. The children with her for whom the Amber Alert was issued have been identified as Mason Warden, 8, and Marley Warden, 6, both of Wagoner. They are Spurlock's children.
Deputies were dispatched Monday to the 31300 Block of East 682 Road in reference to a shooting that had occurred. Upon deputies arriving on scene, they found that Spurlock had shot a male and fled the residence. Deputies started administering CPR on the victim until Wagoner EMS could arrive on scene.
Wagoner EMS arrived on scene, and a short time later the victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead. The suspect drove to the victims residence, shot him, and then fled the scene with the two children.
Spurlock fled in an unknown direction in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer, cream or white in color, with an Oklahoma license plate of LUR-084. The passenger window is broken out of the vehicle. Spurlock is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on where she may be, you are encouraged to call 911 or the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at (918) 485-3124.
