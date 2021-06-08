Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association
Stroke Play-Mid -Am Championship
The Club at Indian Springs, Broken Arrow
June 7-8, 2021
The tournament was shortened to 18 holes after the
first round Monday was rained out.
Stroke Play Championship
Champion - Josie Patterson – 76,
Rachel Eckert – 77, Mollie Pruett – 79, Taylor Towers – 79, ShaeBug
Scarberry – 81, Sara Armstrong – 81
Mid-Am Division
Champion – Michaela Dierinzo - 77
Janet Miller – 78, LeeAnn Fairlie – 79, Jill Johnson – 83
A Flight
1st Gross – Emily Allred - 84
1st Net – Tammy Fairchild - 78
B Flight
1st Gross – Connie Kelsey - 92
1st Net – Laurie Campbell - 79
2nd Net – Kathlyn Smith - 82
