Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association

Stroke Play-Mid -Am Championship

The Club at Indian Springs, Broken Arrow

June 7-8, 2021

The tournament was shortened to 18 holes after the

first round Monday was rained out. 

 

Stroke Play Championship

Champion - Josie Patterson – 76,

Rachel Eckert – 77, Mollie Pruett – 79, Taylor Towers – 79, ShaeBug 

Scarberry – 81, Sara Armstrong – 81

 

Mid-Am Division

Champion – Michaela Dierinzo  - 77

Janet Miller – 78, LeeAnn Fairlie – 79, Jill Johnson – 83

 

A Flight

1st Gross – Emily Allred - 84

1st Net – Tammy Fairchild - 78

 

B Flight

1st Gross – Connie Kelsey - 92

1st Net – Laurie Campbell - 79

2nd Net – Kathlyn Smith - 82

