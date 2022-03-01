This week's Muskogee Phoenix Your Take: What should the United States' role be in the war between Ukraine and Russia?
You can submit your answer to this question by email at news@muskogeephoenix.
Put in the subject line "Your Take" and include in the email your name, what city you live in and a head and shoulders photo of yourself.
Or you can post your answer as a reply on the Facebook page, but include your name, what city you live in and a head and shoulders photo of yourself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.